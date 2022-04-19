Cwm LLC Takes Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter.

XNTK stock opened at $127.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.40 and a fifty-two week high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

