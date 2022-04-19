Cwm LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

