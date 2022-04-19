Cwm LLC Takes Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,422,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,125,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 167,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 888,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

