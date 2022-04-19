D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,387 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

