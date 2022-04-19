Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,369 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 11.9% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

