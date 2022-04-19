Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 255.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Delek US worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

DK opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $287,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 149,007 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

