DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

