Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,980 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

