Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Up 45.2% in March

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPC opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85. Executive Network Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

