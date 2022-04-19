eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $150,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,553,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $196,830.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.
Shares of EXPI stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eXp World by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,397,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in eXp World by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
About eXp World (Get Rating)
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eXp World (EXPI)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.