eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $150,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,553,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eXp World by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,397,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in eXp World by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.