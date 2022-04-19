EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 240,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of EZFL opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. EZFill has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.71 and a current ratio of 22.77.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of EZFill in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EZFill during the third quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EZFill during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in EZFill during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EZFill during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in EZFill during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

