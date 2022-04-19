Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

FRFHF stock opened at $560.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $363.48 and a 52-week high of $561.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $33.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRFHF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.25.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

