Field & Main Bank Has $15.31 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.8% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.96. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.