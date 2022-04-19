Financial Contrast: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) and Its Peers

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -3.97 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.90 million -$88.34 million -7.72

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 263 671 670 26 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus price target of 8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 776.71%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 99.43%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -179.06% -256.89% -16.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

