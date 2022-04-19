First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FCAP stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. First Capital has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

