Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $33,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00.
Shares of FPH opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $862.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.37.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
About Five Point (Get Rating)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
