Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $33,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00.

Shares of FPH opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $862.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Five Point by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

