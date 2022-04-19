General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $71.30.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.