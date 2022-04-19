German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,573 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of German American Bancorp worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $300,755 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

