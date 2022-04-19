Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

GBNXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.