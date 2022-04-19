Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

NYSE GNL opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.