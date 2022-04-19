GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GMS were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,060 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GMS during the third quarter worth $4,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GMS opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.98. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. GMS’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

