Goodman Financial Corp Acquires 466 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.20 and a 200-day moving average of $310.81.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.