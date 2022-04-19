Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.