H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIGA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 28.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIGA opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84. H.I.G. Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

