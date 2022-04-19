Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Short Interest Update

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helbiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Helbiz news, CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLBZ opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Helbiz has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Helbiz Inc provides micro mobility solutions for urban areas worldwide. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

