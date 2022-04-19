Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

HP stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

