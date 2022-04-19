Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,400.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 580,624 shares of company stock valued at $60,865,020. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,660,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $83.42 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

