HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HCM stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

HCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

