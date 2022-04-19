Insight 2811 Inc. Invests $568,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,690 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 10,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 376,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,736 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.20 and its 200-day moving average is $310.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

