Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stake Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $98,589,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,772,000 after purchasing an additional 150,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.43.

NYSE INSP opened at $245.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.56 and a 200-day moving average of $238.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.48 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $644,775.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

