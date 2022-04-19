Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

