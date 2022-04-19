Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sylvamo Profile (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.