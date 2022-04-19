Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,114.50

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,114.50 ($27.51) and last traded at GBX 2,146.50 ($27.93), with a volume of 27738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,252.50 ($29.31).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($101.48) to GBX 4,980 ($64.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,955.55 ($103.51).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,729.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,923.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.