Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,185 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,818,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

