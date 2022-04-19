Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,571 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after buying an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Li Auto by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter worth $52,580,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 580.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,933,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,389 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 118.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,368 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.01.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.