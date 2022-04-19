Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,215,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

