LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 450.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,445 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of LSB Industries worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 199.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXU stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.79. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

