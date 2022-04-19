Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

