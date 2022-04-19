Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,814 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 547,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after acquiring an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

