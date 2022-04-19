Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Apple makes up 0.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.96. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.