Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Maximus by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Maximus by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Maximus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

