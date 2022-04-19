Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 34.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $8,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

MRCY opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

