Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Meritor were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 28.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Meritor by 29.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTOR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

