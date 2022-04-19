Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $211,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

