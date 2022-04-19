Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,726 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.