Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,536 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 10.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 10,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

