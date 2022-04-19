Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,633 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.20 and a 200-day moving average of $310.81. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.