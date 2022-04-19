Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

