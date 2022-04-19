Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Up 45.0% in March

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,100 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 907.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

MHVYF opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:MHVYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

