Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Up 45.0% in March

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,100 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 907.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
MHVYF opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.69.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.
