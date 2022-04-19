Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $122.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.84. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

